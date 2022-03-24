Police ID 22-year-old killed in Wednesday shooting, say 2nd person was wounded

Bismarck police have released the name of a man killed in a Wednesday shooting, and say a second man suffered a gunshot wound and a third may have witnessed the incident.

A suspect remained in custody Thursday awaiting formal charges. Police have not commented on a possible motive.

Police responding to a call of shots fired found Michael Shane, 22, dead from a gunshot wound near an apartment complex in northwest Bismarck, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Police were called just before 9 a.m.

Information uncovered by investigators led them to a 30-year-old man they believed had witnessed the shooting. He was taken about 4 p.m. to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening, Gardiner said. His name was not immediately released.

Police also have information that a third person saw the shooting and left the scene, the lieutenant said.

Kyle Riley, 26, was arrested on suspicion of murder about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Charges in connection with the shooting of the second man are pending. Riley is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. He has not made his initial court appearance, where he will be formally charged.

Court records show Riley was on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in January 2021.

A witness told police that Riley shot Shane from the window of a pickup truck. Police found the abandoned pickup in the Brandon Loop area about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Information led investigators to the 2500 block of East Broadway, where they set up surveillance. A man matching the suspect's description left that area in a car about 12:24 p.m. Riley was taken into custody about 12:30 p.m. after police initiated a traffic stop in the 1200 block of East Avenue C, Gardiner said.

The lieutenant said police believe the shooting was a targeted attack and that Riley and Shane knew each other.

Detectives asked that people who live in the area contact the department if they have any video evidence from door bell cameras or other home surveillance cameras.

Police blocked off roads near the incident Wednesday morning. Students at nearby Centennial Elementary sheltered in place, which means they continued to receive instruction but didn't leave the classroom, according to Bismarck Public Schools. The district notified parents. BPS Spokesman Steve Koontz said the school's shelter in place order ended around 12:45 p.m.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.