Police ask for info about missing Bismarck man

Police are asking for help finding a Bismarck man who has been missing since Monday.

Bradley Joseph Agard, 37, was last seen at about 4:30 a.m. Monday when he left a Meadow Lane residence, police say. He is described as Native American, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. He might be driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, maroon or bronze in color, with South Dakota license plate 36Y166.