Police arrest Bismarck man suspected of shooting at home

A man suspected of sending threatening text messages to a woman and firing a gun at a Bismarck home was arrested Sunday after a standoff with police.

Steve Boeshans, 45, of Bismarck, on Saturday allegedly shot out a yard light, front window and dining room window at a residence in the 3500 block of Viewpoint Drive, police say. Four people were in the home. Nobody was injured.

A woman at the residence told police she saw a flash and heard the gunshot after Boeshans’ vehicle stopped on the street in front of the house about 10 p.m. Saturday. Police say they found part of a shotgun shell on the porch of the home.

The West Dakota SWAT team was called to Boeshans’ residence on Alta Drive about 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner. Negotiators were able to get Boeshans out of the home without incident, he said.

Boeshans is charged with felony reckless endangerment and terrorizing, court records show. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for discharging a firearm in city limits. An attorney is not listed for him in court documents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0