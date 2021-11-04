Police allege Bismarck man is drug 'kingpin'

A Bismarck man who police say trafficked thousands of oxycodone pills into Bismarck between August and October has been charged with four felonies, including leading a criminal organization.

Layne Johs was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers, according to an affidavit. Authorities allege Johs is the kingpin of “an ongoing drug trafficking and money laundering organization” that has a network of users, traffickers, distributors, and a supplier outside of North Dakota.

Johs allegedly admitted to agents that he was involved in bringing more than 3,000 oxycodone pills to Bismarck from Phoenix since August, the affidavit states.

He was arrested after he drove nearly 50 mph through residential areas and almost struck an officer and the officer’s vehicle, police say.

Johs made his initial court appearance Thursday. He is charged with intent to deliver drugs while in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to deliver drugs, leading a criminal organization and reckless endangerment, court documents show. The charge of possession with intent to deliver could send him to prison for 20 years if he’s convicted.

No attorney is listed for him in court records.

