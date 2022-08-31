Plea deal reached in former North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper's sexual assault case

A former North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper charged with sexual assault at a hot tub party has entered into a plea agreement, avoiding a trial that was set for Friday.

Court documents show Travis Skar’s misdemeanor trial has been canceled but do not outline the terms of the agreement between the defense and prosecution. Attorneys must file the agreement within 21 days. A judge must sign off on the deal.

Skar, 40, was accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a hot tub in the summer of 2020. A Bismarck police affidavit states the incident allegedly occurred between July 31 and Aug. 2 that year.

The woman Skar allegedly assaulted was interviewed by police on Oct. 18, 2021, according to the affidavit that is dated Dec. 2, 2021. Formal charges appeared in court documents in February 2022. It’s unclear why so much time elapsed between the alleged incident and the filing of charges.

The woman told police Skar was among a group of people who socialized on a pontoon earlier in the day. He allegedly touched her under the water in the hot tub and the woman “was continually pushing Skar’s hands away in an effort to get him to stop,” the document states. The woman exchanged looks with another man in the hot tub, who then sat between her and Skar. Skar moved to the other side of her, and the woman left the tub, according to the affidavit.

The Tribune does not name someone who is or might be a victim of a sex crime.

The incident allegedly took place the weekend before the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. Skar made “vague apologetic comments” to others in the group while they were at the rally, the affidavit states.

Skar was fired from the Patrol “following an internal investigation related to employee misconduct” that was “not specific to the recent charge,” a Patrol spokesman said when the charge was filed.

Another former trooper, Steven Johnson, pleaded guilty in April to a charge of disorderly conduct. He was originally charged with misdemeanor sexual assault following accusations by a woman who told police he inappropriately touched her during a December 2020 party at a Bismarck home.

A judge ordered Johnson to spend a year on probation and pay $250 in fines and fees.

Johnson, a former Patrol official once in charge of security for the governor, is listed as a state witness in Skar’s case. Skar was listed as a witness in Johnson’s case.

Johnson was fired in November 2021 after “an investigation of a complaint of sexual assault,” according to the Patrol. He was commander of the agency's southwest region at the time. Johnson’s attorney called the accusation an act of revenge by someone who had a vendetta against him.