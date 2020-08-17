Plea agreement reached in sexual assault case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man facing two sexual assault felonies that could have sent him to prison for life has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors that reduces both counts to misdemeanors.

Beuhammad Spiller, 40, on Monday pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor sex crimes and to felony charges including felonious restraint, terrorizing, interfering with an emergency call and a drug conspiracy charge. The drug charge carries a possible 10-year prison term. The other felonies are punishable by sentences of up to five years.

Spiller was accused of choking a woman into unconsciousness and threatening to kill her after an argument between the two escalated in September 2019, police said. He allegedly forced himself on her twice, pulled her back into the room by her hair and disabled her cellphone when she tried to call police, an affidavit says. Police also say they found evidence in the motel room that showed Spiller was dealing drugs.

As the parties reached the plea agreement, Spiller denied forcing the woman to have sex but admitted he should have known the acts would have been offensive because they occurred after the physical assault, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said.