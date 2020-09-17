 Skip to main content
Plea agreement reached in meth case
Plea agreement reached in meth case

A Mandan man facing drug charges after police said they found 3 pounds of methamphetamine in his residence has entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, court documents show.

Howard Hausauer Jr., 50, was arrested in July 2019 when officers from the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force said they found the meth and $80,000 cash at his residence. He has agreed to plead guilty to one of five counts against him and faces the possibility of a $1 million fine, 20 years in prison and three years on supervised release, court records show. He must also forfeit a handgun confiscated by authorities during the investigation.

The bust started as a prostitution investigation in which Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies -- one of them posing on social media as a prostitute -- made arrangements with Hausauer on services, cost and a place to meet, police said. They gathered more information after his arrest, which led to the execution of a search warrant at his home.

Hausauer was indicted on a drug conspiracy charge, three drug possession charges and a firearms charge. Under the agreement, he will plead guilty to the conspiracy charge and the others will be dismissed. The agreement must be approved by a judge.

By entering the agreement, Hausauer "is acknowledging and accepting responsibility for his past transgressions," defense attorney Tom Dickson said.

No sentencing date was listed in court documents. Authorities are conducting a presentence investigation.

Howard Hausauer Jr.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

