Plea agreement reached in kidnapping, burglary case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man accused in March of threatening a woman and assaulting her as she drove his car pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges after prosecutors dismissed felony kidnapping and burglary counts, court documents show.

Carlos Mendez Jr., 32, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, criminal mischief and violation of a protection order. The felonies were dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement.

A 34-year-old woman told police in March that Mendez, her ex-boyfriend, was in her home and holding a knife when she returned early one morning. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she didn’t listen to him, then made her drive him to a residence on Grandview Lane. He struck the woman multiple times as they drove, police say.

The felonies were dismissed after a review of evidence made it appear the charges would be difficult to prove, Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Joshua Amundson said.

Conflicting testimony came to light in follow-up interviews by law enforcement, defense attorney Grant Walker said, adding that the woman’s “story changed dramatically.”

South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider sentenced Mendez to 120 days in jail with credit for 115 days. In a separate case, Mendez will spend two years on probation after pleading guilty to domestic violence and a drug charge, court records show. Charges of child endangerment, theft and interference with an emergency phone call were dismissed in that case.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.