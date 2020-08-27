Plans unfold for Bismarck COVID-19 shelter

Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force members are eyeing locations for continuing to shelter homeless people affected by the disease.
The group's Underserved Populations/Wrap Around Services Subcommittee was negotiating in the last week with a Bismarck motel for sheltering five to 10 people at a time. Dr. John Hagan, who chairs the subcommittee, told task force members last week the motel was the subcommittee's unanimous choice for sheltering. The motel owner declined to comment to the Tribune.
"We certainly have narrowed down the locations but have not secured a contract with anybody at this time," Hagan told task force members Friday.
The subcommittee also has drafted a budget and is arranging various services with vendors for health care, meals, transportation and spiritual and cultural needs, among other site preparations. Hagan also said the group is looking at how the shelter might "scale up," if needed.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, who leads the task force, hopes to have shelter plans finalized within the next month.
In April, North Dakota's Department of Human Services announced the temporary shelter program for people who cannot stay at homeless and domestic violence shelters because they have COVID-19, have symptoms and are awaiting test results, or must be in quarantine due to travel to virus hot spots.
The state on July 11 transitioned shelter management to local agencies. People must be referred by a homeless shelter, hospital, local public health unit or other partner agency.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency covers 75% of the program's costs, with the state picking up 10% and local communities 15%. The latter can use federal CARES Act money to cover costs, which vary based on contracts in each city. Shelters are in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot and Williston.
The program continues as long as it's needed, but the need has "tremendously decreased," according to Sara Stolt, the department's chief operating officer.
As of Thursday, 195 people have been sheltered statewide including 38 in Bismarck. Two people were being sheltered in Bismarck on Friday. The shelter has been in a local hotel; location information is not public due to health privacy and safety concerns, such as domestic violence survivors seeking shelter.
Emergency COVID-19 sheltering is an initial goal of the program, but its ultimate goal is to connect people with permanent housing, employment and supportive services, Human Services Shelter Coordinator Lisa Ripplinger said.
"It's not just a quick fix, but we want a long-term success rate," she said.
As of Aug. 18, Minot's shelter -- also in a hotel -- had served four people. The first person was sheltered in July, Ward County Human Service Zone Director Melissa Bliss said. The person was a woman in North Dakota on vacation who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and couldn't stay where she was or fly home.
Shelter services include free meals, case management by a contact tracer and behavioral health assessments, Bliss said. Security personnel monitor movement to ensure people do not leave their room.
"It's a scary thing, I think, for people," Bliss said. "It's hard enough to be without your own shelter day to day, but then also be looking at something like being positive for COVID-19, and it's not easy to be quarantined all on your own for a couple of weeks either."
Tribune reporter Sam Nelson contributed to this story.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
