Plans unfold for Bismarck COVID-19 shelter

The state on July 11 transitioned shelter management to local agencies. People must be referred by a homeless shelter, hospital, local public health unit or other partner agency.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency covers 75% of the program's costs, with the state picking up 10% and local communities 15%. The latter can use federal CARES Act money to cover costs, which vary based on contracts in each city. Shelters are in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot and Williston.

The program continues as long as it's needed, but the need has "tremendously decreased," according to Sara Stolt, the department's chief operating officer.

As of Thursday, 195 people have been sheltered statewide including 38 in Bismarck. Two people were being sheltered in Bismarck on Friday. The shelter has been in a local hotel; location information is not public due to health privacy and safety concerns, such as domestic violence survivors seeking shelter.

Emergency COVID-19 sheltering is an initial goal of the program, but its ultimate goal is to connect people with permanent housing, employment and supportive services, Human Services Shelter Coordinator Lisa Ripplinger said.

"It's not just a quick fix, but we want a long-term success rate," she said.