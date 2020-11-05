 Skip to main content
Plane, Bismarck hangar damaged in vehicle crash
Plane, Bismarck hangar damaged in vehicle crash

An SUV that crashed through the Bismarck airport perimeter fencing Tuesday caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to a city hangar and an airplane inside.

An SUV that left University Drive on Tuesday caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to an airplane and a hangar at the Bismarck Airfield, according to police.

An 18-year-old Bismarck woman was traveling on University Drive at about 7:30 p.m. when her vehicle left the roadway, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. It went through a fence and struck the door of a city hangar, along with a privately owned aircraft inside. 

The woman suffered minor injuries. An ambulance responded to the scene but it’s unclear if the woman was transported for treatment. Her name wasn't immediately released.

The police department’s traffic investigation team is handling the probe into the crash.

