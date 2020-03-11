2 placed on probation for growing marijuana in Bismarck

Two people accused of growing marijuana in a Bismarck home where three children younger than 15 live will keep the offenses off their records if they abide by the terms of probation.

Elvia Ramos, 32, and Cesar Navarro, 27, were arrested in October after officers executed a search warrant at a North Second Street residence. The search revealed plants in the budding stage and equipment for growing marijuana, according to police testimony at their preliminary hearing. Nothing found during the search indicated that marijuana was being sold, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The two appeared at separate hearings on Tuesday and were given identical sentences by South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig. At the recommendation of Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Mindy Anderson, Nesvig deferred the imposition of a sentence for Ramos for a two-year probationary period. Anderson said the chance for Ramos to keep the offenses off her record was “beneficial and appropriate.” Social services staff members “are impressed with the efforts she’s made to make things right,” Anderson said.