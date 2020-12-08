Pilot error is probable cause in fatal 2018 Bismarck Air Medical crash

Pilot error is the probable cause of a 2018 Bismarck air ambulance crash that killed all three people aboard, federal investigators say.

The National Transportation Safety Board's final report attributes the Bismarck Air Medical crash to "The pilot's failure to maintain control of the airplane in dark night conditions that resulted in an in-flight positive overload failure of the wings and the subsequent in-flight breakup of the airplane."

The NTSB lists "aircraft structural failure" as the "defining event" in the report. A "defining event" would be the one that led to the crash. The plane had climbed to 14,000 feet before it entered a right descending turn and fell 7,800 feet in about 40 seconds.

Pilot Todd Lasky, paramedic Chris Iverson and nurse Bonnie Cook died in the crash the night of Nov. 18, 2018, northwest of Harmon Lake. They were headed from Bismarck to Williston to pick up a neonatal patient when the Bismarck Air Medical Cessna 441 "broke up in-flight," according to a preliminary report.

Memorials were unveiled last year outside of CHI St. Alexius Health and Metro Area Ambulance in Bismarck in honor of Lasky, Iverson and Cook.

