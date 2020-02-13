Phony letter scam nets 5-year sentence

A Bismarck woman who used fraudulent letters to swindle people out of more than $750,000 told a judge that the money is gone, spent mostly on an opioid habit that has plagued her for 17 years.

Autumn Morrell, 32, was charged in October with three counts of theft and three counts of forgery, all Class A felonies. She pleaded guilty to all the charges, and South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig sentenced her Thursday to five years in prison.

Morrell was accused of using fake letters from law firms and government entities -- some containing a forged signature of South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland -- signing a $400,000 promissory note to one victim and using other fake documents to swindle victims out of more than $757,700.

Morrell told Nesvig that she tried to get medical help for an oxycodone habit but the efforts failed and she relapsed, at times taking 40 oxycodone pills a day. She used some of the money gained in her letter scheme to pay bills and buy things for her sons, she said, but the money has been spent. Her alleged victims were acquaintances and family friends, she said.