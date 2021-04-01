Perseverance pays off for this year’s Tribune Golden Easter Egg Hunt winner

Perseverance paid off for this year’s Golden Easter Egg Hunt winner.

Ben Hilsen’s search for the egg in this year’s annual Bismarck Tribune Golden Easter Egg Hunt was physically demanding and tested his determination.

After climbing up, down, and back and forth across the hillside overlooking Keelboat Park and Grant Marsh Bridge with his black Labrador puppy, Mesa, on Thursday, Hilsen caught a glimmer of the gold-covered plastic egg reflected by the bright morning sun as it lie covered with brown prairie grass.

Since Monday, Tribune readers were given clues to the location of the large golden egg, hidden in a public place in the Bismarck-Mandan area. The hunt was sponsored by the Bismarck Larks baseball team.

Hilsen will receive $500 and a Flock membership from the team for the upcoming baseball season.

After searching the day before around the area of Chief Lookings’ Village and Pioneer Park for several hours until darkness fell, it was Thursday’s clue that sent Hilsen to the hillside overlooking the Missouri River to begin his search. With the word science as a clue, Hilsen said he immediately thought of Bismarck State College and the new Gateway to Science construction site. He combined it with previous clues of railroad tracks and Sakakawea.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}