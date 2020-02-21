2 people injured in Bismarck stabbing; suspect taken to hospital for exposure, then to jail

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Bismarck early Friday.

A suspect, 32-year-old Marcus LaPointe, of Bismarck, was later found and taken to the hospital for treatment of weather-related exposure, Bismarck Police Officer Lynn Wanner said. He was later booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder. Formal charges were pending, and it wasn't known if he had an attorney.

Police responded shortly before 1 a.m. Friday to a residence on the 1100 block of Bozeman Drive in Bismarck. A 911 caller had reported a subject "stabbing everyone with a knife."

Wanner said four people were in a bedroom, where LaPointe allegedly became mad about a phone, grabbed "a large knife" from an upper shelf in a closet and stabbed a 35-year-old woman.

Wanner said LaPointe then stabbed a 26-year-old man and chased another 35-year-old woman from the room and out of the home. She was uninjured and returned to the home to help the others.

Metro Area Ambulance also responded to the home.

LaPointe reportedly fled on foot, wearing a T-shirt, jeans and socks, Wanner said.