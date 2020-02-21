2 people injured in Bismarck stabbing; suspect taken to hospital for exposure, then to jail

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Bismarck early Friday.
A suspect, 32-year-old Marcus LaPointe, of Bismarck, was later found and taken to the hospital for treatment of weather-related exposure, Bismarck Police Officer Lynn Wanner said. He was later booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder. Formal charges were pending, and it wasn't known if he had an attorney.
Police responded shortly before 1 a.m. Friday to a residence on the 1100 block of Bozeman Drive in Bismarck. A 911 caller had reported a subject "stabbing everyone with a knife."
Wanner said four people were in a bedroom, where LaPointe allegedly became mad about a phone, grabbed "a large knife" from an upper shelf in a closet and stabbed a 35-year-old woman.
Wanner said LaPointe then stabbed a 26-year-old man and chased another 35-year-old woman from the room and out of the home. She was uninjured and returned to the home to help the others.
You have free articles remaining.
Metro Area Ambulance also responded to the home.
LaPointe reportedly fled on foot, wearing a T-shirt, jeans and socks, Wanner said.
Officers applied tourniquets to the injured woman and man, each of whom was stabbed in the left arm. They were taken to a local hospital.
Another woman and five children ages 1, 4, 8, 12 and 13 also were in the home, Wanner said.
Police contacted North Dakota Highway Patrol to assist with an airplane and bloodhound. Officers found LaPointe about 4:30 a.m. in the driveway of a home on the 600 block of Columbia Drive, where a resident had called 911 reporting a male pounding on the door.
The officers didn't find a knife. Wanner said LaPointe told police he had "ditched it" in a bush.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.