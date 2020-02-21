2 people injured in Bismarck stabbing; suspect charged with attempted murder

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Bismarck early Friday that led to a manhunt and an arrest.

Marcus LaPointe, 32, of Bismarck, is charged with three felony counts of attempted murder. He is due in court Monday for an initial appearance and is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center after being taken to the hospital by police for weather-related exposure. An attorney wasn't listed for him in court records.

Bismarck Police Officer Lynn Wanner told reporters that officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. Friday to a residence on the 1100 block of Bozeman Drive in Bismarck. A 911 caller had reported a subject "stabbing everyone with a knife."

Wanner said four people were in a bedroom, where LaPointe allegedly became mad about a phone, grabbed "a large knife" from an upper shelf in a closet and stabbed a 35-year-old woman.

Wanner said LaPointe then stabbed a 26-year-old man and chased another 35-year-old woman from the room and out of the home. She was uninjured and returned to the home to help the others.

Metro Area Ambulance also responded to the home.