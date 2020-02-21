2 people injured in Bismarck stabbing; suspect charged with attempted murder

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Bismarck early Friday that led to a manhunt and an arrest.
Marcus LaPointe, 32, of Bismarck, is charged with three felony counts of attempted murder. He is due in court Monday for an initial appearance and is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center after being taken to the hospital by police for weather-related exposure. An attorney wasn't listed for him in court records.
Bismarck Police Officer Lynn Wanner told reporters that officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. Friday to a residence on the 1100 block of Bozeman Drive in Bismarck. A 911 caller had reported a subject "stabbing everyone with a knife."
Wanner said four people were in a bedroom, where LaPointe allegedly became mad about a phone, grabbed "a large knife" from an upper shelf in a closet and stabbed a 35-year-old woman.
Wanner said LaPointe then stabbed a 26-year-old man and chased another 35-year-old woman from the room and out of the home. She was uninjured and returned to the home to help the others.
Metro Area Ambulance also responded to the home.
LaPointe reportedly fled on foot, wearing a T-shirt, jeans and socks, Wanner said. The Bismarck Municipal Airport recorded temperatures ranging from 18-24 degrees from midnight to 5 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Officers applied tourniquets to the injured woman and man, each of whom was stabbed in the left arm. They were taken to a local hospital.
Another woman and five children ages 1, 4, 8, 12 and 13 also were in the home, Wanner said.
Police contacted North Dakota Highway Patrol to assist with an airplane and bloodhound. Officers found LaPointe about 4:30 a.m. in the driveway of a home on the 600 block of Columbia Drive, where a resident had called 911 reporting a male pounding on the door.
The officers didn't find a knife. Wanner said LaPointe told police he had "ditched it" in a bush.
Court documents say LaPointe admitted the stabbings to police and claimed the people were "planning to kill him" or that people outside waiting for him were, too. He said he left because he thought the injured people were dead, police allege in court documents.
