Peltier sentenced for November scuffle with Bismarck police

A Bismarck man who pleaded guilty to eluding police and attempting to take an officer’s gun has been sentenced to three years on probation.

Matthew Peltier, 29, was charged in November after Bismarck police responded to a call of an assault at the Main Bar. They found Peltier several blocks away, and he fled when officers tried to handcuff him. He fought with them and attempted to disarm one of them, authorities said. One officer suffered a bloody nose and bruising when he was kneed in the face during the altercation.

Peltier pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges of disarming or attempting to disarm an officer, two counts of simple assault on an officer, and preventing arrest. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of false information to law enforcement, simple assault and refusal to halt, according to court records.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig suspended all but 152 days of a five-year prison sentence, and allowed Peltier credit for 152 days served. That equates to about five months.

