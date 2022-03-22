Peltier handed 20-year prison term for attempted murder

A Bismarck man convicted in an August 2020 stabbing has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder.

Dalton Peltier, 34, was charged after an incident at a 90th Avenue Northeast residence. A jury last December found him guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and terrorizing, according to court documents.

Police at the time of the incident said Peltier punched a man and stabbed him in the arm because he believed the man had sexually assaulted a woman at the residence.

