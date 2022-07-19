Peeping Tom case set for trial

A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to an accusation that he was looking through an outhouse window at a campground south of the city while young children were inside.

Zacher was arrested in late May when Burleigh County sheriff’s deputies were called to General Sibley Campground, according to an affidavit. They responded to a call that a man was standing on an elevated external part of an outhouse at the campground and looking through the window while children ages 9 and 4 were inside. Zacher allegedly told police he stood on the platform but it was before anyone was in the bathroom, the document states.