Pedestrian killed in Bismarck crash

A 62-year-old pedestrian died Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle on Broadway Avenue, according to information from the Bismarck Police Department.

Doyle Lang, of Bismarck, was walking south across East Broadway Ave. about 9 p.m., Lt. Luke Gardiner said. He was hit by a northbound vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Bismarck woman as she was making a turn off of North 24th Street to go west on Broadway, police said.

Lang was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital, Gardiner said.

No charges have been filed in the crash, which is still under investigation. Police said the driver's name would not be released until charges are filed.

