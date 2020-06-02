Peaceful protest planned for Main Avenue in Bismarck

A protest is planned for Tuesday afternoon in Bismarck in support of George Floyd, the black man who died last week in police custody.
Bismarck police say they "have had a productive dialogue" with protest organizers about the event.
"We understand there is a great deal of concern amongst the public due to escalated violence and riots across the country, but we ask the citizens of Bismarck to be the exception," police said in a news release. "We fully support the First Amendment right to peaceably assemble. The organizers of this event have assured us that their intent is for a peaceful protest."
Police also said they have no substantiated information about rumored "outside agitators" joining the protest.
Protests and unrest have swept the country following Floyd's death, which came after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes.
Bismarck on Saturday saw a largely peaceful protest and march in support of Floyd.
Gov. Doug Burgum on Saturday night declared a state of emergency in Fargo, West Fargo and Cass County and activated the National Guard to assist local authorities in responding to a riot in downtown Fargo that followed a peaceful protest that day.
Other law enforcement agencies from throughout North Dakota also came to assist Fargo police. Ten people were charged in connection to the riot.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!