Peaceful protest planned for Main Avenue in Bismarck
alert top story

Peaceful protest planned for Main Avenue in Bismarck

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Rally

Protesters demonstrate at the corner of Fifth Street South and Front Avenue in Bismarck. A barricade of police officers and patrol cars sealed off Front Avenue going east.

 WILL KINCAID, TRIBUNE

A protest is planned for Tuesday afternoon in Bismarck in support of George Floyd, the black man who died last week in police custody.

Bismarck police say they "have had a productive dialogue" with protest organizers about the event.

"We understand there is a great deal of concern amongst the public due to escalated violence and riots across the country, but we ask the citizens of Bismarck to be the exception," police said in a news release. "We fully support the First Amendment right to peaceably assemble. The organizers of this event have assured us that their intent is for a peaceful protest."

Police also said they have no substantiated information about rumored "outside agitators" joining the protest.

Protests and unrest have swept the country following Floyd's death, which came after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Bismarck on Saturday saw a largely peaceful protest and march in support of Floyd.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Saturday night declared a state of emergency in Fargo, West Fargo and Cass County and activated the National Guard to assist local authorities in responding to a riot in downtown Fargo that followed a peaceful protest that day.

Other law enforcement agencies from throughout North Dakota also came to assist Fargo police. Ten people were charged in connection to the riot.

22
1
0
1
7

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News