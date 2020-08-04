You have permission to edit this article.
Paved roadways in Bismarck-Mandan area being analyzed

The city of Bismarck and the Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization have hired a company to analyze the condition of paved roadways.

Texas-based Gorrondona & Associates Inc. is using specialized vans and trucks with exterior cameras to drive select roadways and capture images of the road surface and surrounding curb area. The images will be used to determine the state of the pavement and identify when roadway upgrades might be needed.

Collection vehicles are expected to drive in the outermost lanes of the roadway and will travel at the posted speed limit. The collection effort is expected to wrap up by Aug. 21.

The MPO is comprised of five jurisdictions: Bismarck, Lincoln, Mandan, and portions of Burleigh and Morton counties.

For more information go to www.bismarcknd.gov.

