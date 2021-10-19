Patrol plane, law enforcement make weekend arrests

The North Dakota Highway Patrol’s airplane during a detail conducted over the weekend helped area law enforcement arrest the driver of a stolen vehicle and two other drivers who fled from traffic stops.

The plane on Friday tracked the driver of a stolen vehicle that fled after Bismarck police attempted to stop it. A patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop north of Bismarck, but the vehicle continued east through rural Burleigh County. The plane followed until the vehicle got stuck in a field south of Sterling, the patrol said. Two people were arrested.

The driver of a motorcycle fled a Bismarck traffic stop on Saturday. The plane’s crew tracked the driver to a residence in northeast Bismarck, and the driver was arrested. The plane that day also followed a fleeing vehicle to an east Bismarck neighborhood. The occupants fled on foot and were arrested later by Bismarck police.

The patrol is also seeking information about the person who targeted the airplane with a green laser on Friday. Officials believe the light came from the 500 block of North 14th Street in Bismarck. Anyone with information is asked to call 701-328-2447.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Morton County Sheriff’s Office and Mandan Police Department also participated in the two-day detail, which is part of an ongoing effort to curb incidents of drivers fleeing law enforcement, the patrol said.

