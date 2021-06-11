Patrol identifies woman killed in motorcycle crash near Menoken

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the people involved in a Wednesday motorcycle crash that killed a Bismarck woman.

Susan Lyon, 69, was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital, the patrol said. She was the passenger on a motorcycle driven by Michael Markus, 49, of Bismarck, who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. nine miles south of Menoken on 158th Street Southeast at the intersection of Highway 1804. Markus braked and lost control and the motorcycle overturned and entered the south ditch of 1804, the patrol said.

The crash is still under investigation. The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Metro Ambulance Service and Bismarck Rural Fire Department also responded to the scene.

