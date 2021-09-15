Patrol identifies trooper involved in Sept. 7 shooting

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the trooper involved in a shooting in which a Billings, Montana, man was killed.

Trooper Steven Mayer, a patrol veteran of more than 15 years, has been on administrative leave since the Sept. 7 incident on Interstate 94, according to the patrol.

Mayer was assisting Morton County deputies in a chase that started near Hebron. Deputies attempted to stop Craig Knutson, 45, after they received a call about a reckless driver. Knutson continued eastbound on the interstate at highway speed and slowed after authorities deflated a tire on his vehicle with a spike strip. Mayer used his vehicle to force Knutson’s to spin and stop, then parked in front of it to prevent it from moving, patrol officials said on the day of the incident.

Mayer gave several loud commands for Knutson to show his hands and informed the deputies that Knutson had a gun. Mayer fired one shot, the patrol said. A revolver was found in the vehicle, according to the agency.

Mayer is on leave pending an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a review by the Morton County State’s Attorney Office.

