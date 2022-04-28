Patrol airplane detail leads to arrest of fleeing driver

A Bismarck man who fled two law enforcement agencies was arrested Tuesday with assistance from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, which was conducting an airplane detail that day.

Schweitzer fled a Bismarck police officer during a traffic stop and the officer did not pursue, the Patrol said. Schweitzer was tracked east on Interstate 94, where a trooper attempted to stop him. He again allegedly fled and the trooper did not pursue. The Patrol’s airplane tracked the vehicle back to Bismarck, and two people fled the vehicle on foot after it parked. The airplane crew gave officers on the ground a North 14th Street address, where Schweitzer was arrested.