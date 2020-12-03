Parks department opens new tracked vehicle trail

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is offering a new opportunity for off-highway vehicle riders with the opening of the 129-mile Missouri Valley Snowmobile Trail.

The trail runs from south of Wilton to Bismarck and then southeast to Zeeland, the department said. It is open to riders who have a registered tracked off-highway vehicle and liability insurance. The trail is part of a pilot program to test the feasibility of opening additional snowmobile trails to tracked OHV use during the winter seasons.

North Dakota has 2,800 miles of riding trails on 13 trail networks throughout the state, including an additional 143 miles that were added in McLean and Ward counties for this year. The trails open Dec. 1 and as soon as snow conditions are desirable.

The department has been updating trail signage, will continue to provide riders with digital trail maps and trail grooming information on its website, and is implementing virtual safety classes. Dates and an online registration form for the classes can be found at www.parkrec.nd.gov.

