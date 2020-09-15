 Skip to main content
Park Service employee sentenced for theft

A National Park Service employee indicted for theft of government property was sentenced Monday to two years on probation.

Charles Folk, of Bismarck, must also pay about $5,200 in restitution to the Knife River Indian Villages Historic Site, court records show.

Authorities in February alleged that Folk stole about $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from the site near Stanton over a two-year span.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Clare Hochhalter also ordered Folk to pay a $500 fine. Hochhalter did not order community service because Folk completed 110 hours prior to sentencing, said Terry Van Horn, spokesman for the North Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office.

