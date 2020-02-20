Park Board retains name of Custer Park, adopts formal process for renaming parks

“Custer Park is not located upon tribal land,” Hoffer said. “Custer was stationed opposite Bismarck (at Fort Abraham Lincoln) to defend our community.”

He added that the “historical record shows no atrocities committed by Custer upon Native Americans.”

All Park Board members spoke in favor of keeping Custer Park’s name.

“It has been this name for 100 years and it should honor the wishes of the founders of the park,” Beattie said. “I do not believe there is an old Native American name for this piece of land that should be used in its stead.”

He added that he “feared” renaming the park would “have the exact opposite effect of bringing us together.”

“There is a part of the population that may view a name change to further fuel prejudice,” he said. “It lends nothing to enhance understanding of what happened in this area between settlers and Native Americans some 150 years ago.”