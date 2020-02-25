Park Board: Munson to run for reelection; Beattie won't seek 4th term

Two Bismarck Park Board commissioners are up for reelection in June; one has announced he is seeking another term, while the other said he is not running again.

Commissioner Wayne Munson announced on social media last month that he is seeking a third four-year term. Park Board President Brian Beattie told the Tribune he will not seek a fourth term.

"Twelve years is a long enough run, so it's time," he said, adding that his time on the board has been "very enjoyable."

Beattie was first elected in 2008. He said he is proud of his work to secure a long-term lease for the developers of Sleepy Hollow Theatre & Arts Park, changing it from a one-year agreement to 25 years.

"Before then, they couldn't get any funding to expand their stage or do any improvements to that park or that theater in there. So now they have a long-term lease, they can do those things," Beattie said.

Munson was first elected in 2012.