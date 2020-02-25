Park Board: Munson to run for reelection; Beattie won't seek 4th term

Two Bismarck Park Board commissioners are up for reelection in June; one has announced he is seeking another term, while the other said he is not running again.
Commissioner Wayne Munson announced on social media last month that he is seeking a third four-year term. Park Board President Brian Beattie told the Tribune he will not seek a fourth term.
"Twelve years is a long enough run, so it's time," he said, adding that his time on the board has been "very enjoyable."
Beattie was first elected in 2008. He said he is proud of his work to secure a long-term lease for the developers of Sleepy Hollow Theatre & Arts Park, changing it from a one-year agreement to 25 years.
"Before then, they couldn't get any funding to expand their stage or do any improvements to that park or that theater in there. So now they have a long-term lease, they can do those things," Beattie said.
Munson was first elected in 2012.
"We've had an exciting eight years with a lot of projects and a lot of parks being built for the citizens of Bismarck," he said, referring in part to a proposed recreation center, which Bismarck residents will vote on whether to fund with a half-cent sales tax increase. "With the projects that we have in front of us, I want to still be a voice for the citizens throughout those projects."
Munson said his proudest work has been when he was on a committee that drafted a green space policy, which city commissioners approved in 2013. The ordinance requires park space in residential developments.
Park Board commissioners have an annual salary of $1,300. The five-member board oversees policies related to leisure and recreation in the capital city.
Bismarck residents are required to collect at least 300 petition signatures by April 6 to appear on the June ballot. There is no primary in city and park board elections.
Bismarck Parks and Recreation District Executive Director Randy Bina said he is not aware of anyone who has filed to run for the two open Park Board seats yet.
