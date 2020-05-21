Parade to honor fallen officers, veterans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association, North Dakota Chiefs of Police Association and the North Dakota Highway Patrol will hold a Memorial Day parade to honor the state’s fallen officers and veterans.

The parade of law enforcement vehicles, EMS, fire and families of the fallen will begin at 7 p.m. Monday at the state Capitol.

The parade route will begin on the north side of the Capitol, pass by the Peace Officer Memorial and exit the Capitol grounds on State Street. The parade will then head to Mandan and to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

All state, county, municipal, tribal, federal and railroad law enforcement agencies in North Dakota are invited and encouraged to participate, along with area EMS and fire departments.

In addition, survivors of fallen North Dakota Law Enforcement Officers are invited to participate.

The public is invited to attend along the parade route but encouraged to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional peace officer memorial ceremony at the Capitol grounds was canceled.

