Pandemic writes new chapter for Bismarck-Mandan libraries

"I think going forward, our library and all libraries, honestly, are really trying to envision what do library services look like after 2020?" Soucie said. "Do we put all of our chairs back at our tables? Do we open up more of our computers?"

Lasting changes?

The State Library has shifted computer use away from surfing social media toward transacting government business.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of high-touch surfaces likely will continue -- such as wiping down every returned book with a cleaning solution. Sneeze guards might stay up at desks.

But replacing plastic food wrap over computer keyboards for every user probably won't last forever, Soucie said.

Kujawa also said enhanced cleaning will continue. A staff person is assigned every day to clean tabletops, chairs, doorknobs and other common surfaces. Hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes are available for patrons. A hand sanitizer unit by the entrance probably will stay.

To some degree, the changes could last beyond the pandemic.

"That's kind of something we're trying to do with this situation," Kujawa said. "We're trying to find the good in it, things that we're doing now that we never would have thought of before that maybe once all of this is over we'll continue to do."

