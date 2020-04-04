Pandemic cuts into business for Bismarck-Mandan salons

Julie Haibeck was bombarded with phone calls after Gov. Doug Burgum announced the closure of salons, barbers and other personal care services due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"That Friday when it came out at 4 o'clock, at 4:15 my phone rang right off the hook," said the owner of the Golden Comb Day Spa & Salon in Mandan. She gave 17 haircuts that day on March 27, seven of them after Burgum's announcement that personal care services must shut down at midnight. She worked until 9:30 p.m.
Burgum on Wednesday extended the closure of salons, barbers, massage therapists, tattoo and body artists to April 20, along with bars, restaurants, movie theaters, athletic facilities and state facilities.
Salon and barber shop owners in Bismarck and Mandan say the pandemic is bad for workers and also for clients who depend on regular appointments for hair, nails and skin care.
The closure affected North Dakota's 8,812 licensed cosmetologists, 1,959 salons and four cosmetology schools, said State Board of Cosmetology President Maureen Wanner, a cosmetologist since 1992.
Andrea Birst closed Glance Spa and Salon a week before Burgum's order, out of a concern for health and safety. The Bismarck salon owner is grateful her 18 employees are able to file for unemployment, but they also rely heavily on tips.
She's concerned clients will resort to at-home treatments during the closure, attempting hair colors and other care by themselves, which "might create a problem" for stylists after the virus passes. Haibeck urged clients not to administer store-bought hair dyes.
Manicures and eyelash appointments are usually done on a two- to three-week basis, while hair services can be a four- to eight-week window, Birst said.
"I think that we can all just embrace the non-self-care together, meaning none of us are getting our hair colored or hair cut, nails done, pedicures done," she said. "I just think we're at home anyway. I guess my plea and request to the community is we're going to be OK if you get a little more gray hair than you used to. What we really need to be focused on is everyone's safety and concern right now."
Her stylists this week were working on videos for some temporary self-care tips. Some clients have asked for stylists' personal phone numbers for house calls, which Birst said she won't give out.
But she also has received many words of encouragement from clients during the closure, some of whom have offered to purchase products or to continue to pay for services.
"That I think has been the biggest heartwarming piece of it all, which is great during this icky time," she said.
MidTown Tattoo owner Rich Hudson said he began to reschedule and space out clients’ appointments and consultations when schools closed, following social distancing advice from his wife, a nurse in Bismarck. His last tattoo was a pinup girl he applied under a client’s arm.
The Bismarck tattoo artist is now shut down and didn’t qualify for unemployment.
“I’m in a really hard place now,” he said.
He’s busy with his two children’s schooling and has rescheduled clients for after summer.
“Everything’s up in the air,” Hudson said.
Silver Clipper Barber Shop owner Mike Klostreich said he is relying on God amid the pandemic.
The Mandan barber said he's doing what he can to keep busy these days, lending a hand to others after cleaning and closing his shop on Burgum's order.
He's cut hair for 25 years. He's hoping the local clientele stick with him and other businesses.
He's missed the camaraderie at his shop with customers he considers to be friends.
"I kill for the day that I can open those doors back up," Klostreich said.
In announcing the closure, Burgum quipped in a moment of levity that “I imagine this will create a mad rush to get a haircut tonight. Instead of having a bad hair day, you may have bad hair weeks coming up.”
Wanner, who runs a salon in Bismarck, said she knows people who worked until the midnight deadline to close after Burgum's order.
Businesses and stylists already are hurting from the closure, she said. Stylists can make $500 a day. Some of them are single mothers.
"It hurts," Wanner said.
For now, salons can do a lot to prepare for reopening, she said. Some are deep-cleaning their premises. It's also a good time for stylists to educate themselves on sanitary techniques, such as cleaning before and after every client and keeping a healthy environment when product samples, magazines and coffee cups are left out, she said.
This is usually a busy season for salons. Wanner said March, April and May are an "upswing" for business. Haibeck said this time of year brings clients for Easter, communion, prom and graduation. Many events have been canceled, postponed or reconfigured due to the pandemic.
The salons' closure also is difficult for elderly clients, who anticipate their appointments as social outings, she said.
"I just hope it doesn't last long, but on the other hand I still want everybody to be safe," Haibeck said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
