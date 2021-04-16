Pandemic affects Bismarck's 2020 crime stats

Crimes against people and property rose in Bismarck in 2020, and the city’s top cop knows the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in that.

What’s unclear is just how big of a role it played.

“It was an odd year,” Police Chief Dave Draovitch said. “It’s just not something I’ve seen or the community has seen since we started keeping stats.”

The department responded to 170 aggravated assaults in 2020, up from 117 in 2019, according to the department’s 2020 Crime and Traffic Analysis report. Nearly 55% of those were related to domestic violence, down from 59% the previous year. A similar trend followed in simple assaults, where 452 of the 868 incidents involved domestic violence. Alcohol was involved in 35% of all aggravated assaults and 42% of the domestic aggravated assaults.

Crimes against property rose only slightly -- just more than 3% -- with incidents involving shoplifting and other thefts up more than 14%. It’s a number Draovitch thought might be higher.

