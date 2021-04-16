Pandemic affects Bismarck's 2020 crime stats

Crimes against people and property rose in Bismarck in 2020, and the city’s top cop knows the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in that.
What’s unclear is just how big of a role it played.
“It was an odd year,” Police Chief Dave Draovitch said. “It’s just not something I’ve seen or the community has seen since we started keeping stats.”
The department responded to 170 aggravated assaults in 2020, up from 117 in 2019, according to the department’s 2020 Crime and Traffic Analysis report. Nearly 55% of those were related to domestic violence, down from 59% the previous year. A similar trend followed in simple assaults, where 452 of the 868 incidents involved domestic violence. Alcohol was involved in 35% of all aggravated assaults and 42% of the domestic aggravated assaults.
Crimes against property rose only slightly -- just more than 3% -- with incidents involving shoplifting and other thefts up more than 14%. It’s a number Draovitch thought might be higher.
“During the whole pandemic, certain people learned they weren’t going to jail,” the chief said. One Bismarck liquor store was hit particularly hard, with some people getting so brazen that “they’d run in, grab a bottle and run out,” Draovitch said.
The shutdown in jail intakes -- a roughly two-month span when only the worst offenders were booked -- led to a drop in traffic stops, too, Draovitch said. Officers responded to flagrant acts, but situations that didn’t endanger the public drew less attention. The number of citations issued in 2020 fell in nearly every one of the 18 categories listed in the report.
“I feel for our guys. They did a great job dealing with that situation,” Draovitch said.
The 402 crashes in the city in 2020 caused $7.7 million in damage. There were 474 crashes in 2019 resulting in nearly $11 million in damage.
It’s hard to pinpoint exactly how much the pandemic affected the city’s crime statistics, Draovitch said. It likely played a part in keeping people home more, including at times when they might normally have been at work. For example, a rash of reported porch pirate activity -- people stealing packages left by delivery companies -- around Christmastime could have been the result of people being home and seeing the crime happening. As the pandemic and associated restrictions ease, the city’s crime outlook might change.
“The end of 2021 might give us a better picture,” Draovitch said.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com