'Pack your patience': Bad weather around the US could disrupt holiday travel for North Dakotans

North Dakotans heading away from home for Christmas will pay slightly less at the pump this year, but they'll encounter poor traveling conditions the rest of this week both in-state and across much of the country.

A storm unfolding across the nation's midsection is packing snow and strong winds, adding to a weather mix that has already brought dangerous cold to the Northern Plains.

Snowfall in North Dakota is forecast to be light -- just a couple of inches -- but strong northwest winds are expected to blow it around from Wednesday night through Friday, creating near-blizzard conditions in southwestern North Dakota and reduced visibility in other areas, according to the National Weather Service. Roadways also could be impacted by snowdrifts.

The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday morning was already issuing travel alerts for many North Dakota counties, alerting motorists to snow-covered roads and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, most of the state remains under a wind chill warning through midday Saturday, with the combination of subzero temperatures and wind making it feel as cold as 55 degrees below zero.

The storm also is likely to impact air travel.

"The worst of the travel delays will center on major hubs like Denver and Minneapolis," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologists Alex Sosnowski and Courtney Travis reported. "Ripple-effect delays from affected aircraft and crews will begin to expand across the nation, even in areas not directly impacted by the storm."

Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug offered this advice: "Pack your patience because you've got to bring that along with you -- it’s going to be busy.”

Busy time of year

AAA estimates that more than 112 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home for the holidays -- an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year and the third-busiest holiday season since the auto club began tracking in 2000.

About 40% of travelers from the seven-state West North Central region -- Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska and South Dakota -- will travel at least 50 miles or more, according to AAA spokesman Gene LaDoucer. He added that AAA is estimating it will assist nearly 900,000 stranded motorists with the storm on the rise.

“Whatever you can do to avoid being one of those people that need assistance is going to be a benefit because it may take time with the weather in the forecast,” LaDoucer said. “We expect to see a lot of people with dead batteries (and) tire issues, a lot of people sliding off the road.”

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in North Dakota on Wednesday was $3.01, compared to $3.09 a year ago and $3.60 just a month ago, according to AAA. The average price in Bismarck on Wednesday was $3.07 per gallon.

“More than anything the weather does impact travel numbers more so than gas or the cost of hotels or food or anything like that," LaDoucer said. "At this point, because we’re talking about a longer travel period -- New Year’s and Christmas -- people may be able to make adjustments and still be able to have their time with family and friends ... Generally, people are pretty persistent, and if they want to spend time with family and friends, and if they can make it happen, they will.”

On the road

People traveling by road should avoid peak times -- late afternoon and early evening -- especially if heading toward metro areas, AAA suggests. The best travel time is either late evening or early morning.

Travelers should pack an emergency kit that includes a cellphone car charger, flashlight with extra batteries, first-aid kit, drinking water, extra food for travelers and pets, reflectors, an ice scraper or snow brush, a shovel, and warm gloves, hats and blankets. Drivers should clean their headlights, replace old wiper blades and inspect the tread depth and pressure of tires to ensure good visibility and traction.

“Whether you’re traveling by air or road, there’s going to be trouble to deal with. It’s just a matter of people planning in accordance with the weather and the advisories that are out there,” LaDoucer said.

Allowing additional time to travel and decreasing speed are other tips.

“Don’t be in a rush. Roads are questionable at best and could be changing quickly, so stay focused on the road and drive at safe speeds,” LaDoucer said.

In the sky

Haug said Christmas is a time of “micro-peaks,” and with the holiday landing on a Sunday, he expects heavy traffic from late this week into the New Year’s weekend.

“Considering that there’s a major storm event forecast, it doesn’t hurt to check with the airline,” Haug said. “If you have the opportunity to maybe try to get out a little earlier and you have some flexibility in your travel plans, it doesn’t hurt to check with your airline and see if you can get on an earlier flight or even plan to have your return delayed."

The airlines are “preemptively contacting people that are traveling during some of those days that they’re expecting the weather’s going to affect some of their large hub operations,” Haug said.

Bad weather brewing across the country could impact North Dakotans traveling out of state. The Northwest could face a potential ice storm before Christmas; the Northeast a mix of drenching rain, snow and a potential "flash freeze"; Chicago a possible historic blizzard; and much of the nation -- including Southern states -- unseasonable cold, according to AccuWeather.

“The airlines operate on a nationwide type of system so when the hub airports get affected by weather, it affects essentially the whole system," Haug said. "So I would anticipate there’s going to be some delays and potentially some cancellations that occur due to the weather forecast."

Haug said cold weather generally doesn't cause major travel disruptions.

"It’s the visibility and the ceilings and of course snow amounts, and … freezing rain can really bring us to our knees,” he said.

People traveling with gifts or packages are encouraged to wait to wrap them until they arrive at their destination. Airline passengers are reminded to follow carry-on rules for liquids, Haug said. Having all documents, boarding passes and identification readily available also will be helpful.