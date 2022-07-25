Original stained-glass windows restored to historic Bismarck church

Workers have finished reinstalling the original stained-glass windows in the Church of the Bread of Life in downtown Bismarck, the oldest church and one of the oldest structures in the city.

The stained-glass windows in the church at Camp Hancock State Historic Site were mostly created by unknown local artists. Two of them were created by renowned 19th century New York artist John La Farge and dedicated as memorial windows by the church in 1882. The La Farge windows were restored and reinstalled separately in 2020 at a cost of $14,210.

“It’s the original glass from the 1880s, so it adds a lot of historical value," Site Supervisor Johnathan Campbell said. “It's not the same building without it."

The project is one of many in the building over the years. The State Historical Society of North Dakota first renovated the site in 1971, and new rounds of upgrades started in 2018. Projects have included new interior paint, new exterior shingling and other window projects.

The goal is to restore the building to a look similar to when it was first constructed, and preserve its history.

The building was first constructed as Church of the Bread of Life by an Episcopal congregation in the 1880s. It was renamed to St. George's Episcopal Church in 1887. The building originally was at Avenue A and Mandan Street; it was moved to Third Street and Rosser in 1899. The congregation after completing a new building sold the original structure to John and Eva Calnan in 1949, and it became a funeral home.

The Calhans sold the building in 1961 to the Presbyterian church, which donated it to the State Historical Society soon after. The building was moved to its current site in 1965.

Vandals with rocks damaged many of the original stained-glass windows around that time, according to Campbell. The windows were moved to storage, and the window openings were boarded shut before the building was moved to Camp Hancock. Plain milk-glass storm windows were installed a few years later. They'll remain to help protect the stained-glass windows, but will also be replaced.

Campbell first learned of the stained-glass windows 15 years ago. They were being stored in a shed at Fort Lincoln State Park. Campbell had them moved to Camp Hancock with the intention of having them restored, but support for the project was hard to come by.

Officials expected the project to be expensive but never attempted to obtain an estimate. The Bismarck Historical Society obtained one in 2019 that breathed new life into the project.

"The total for the window project was $85,000 for the stained-glass restoration and install. The new storm windows being installed ... cost $22,000," Campbell said.

The cost of the new storm windows has dropped from the 2019 estimate of $28,000 due to lower material prices, while the cost of the stained-glass windows has remained the same.

The Northern Plains Heritage Foundation offered a $20,000 grant, and the Bismarck Historical Society spearheaded fundraising that totaled another $20,500, according to project manager Emily Sakariassen. The rest of the money came from federal CARES Act coronavirus pandemic aid.

“The stained-glass isn’t cheap, so (the project is) also honoring an older generation that built the structure originally," Sakariassen said.

Minneapolis based Gaytee-Palmer Stained Glass Studio restored and installed the windows.

Officials are planning a two-hour event on Saturday, Sept. 3, for the public to view the windows, learn about the history of the church and watch historical reenactments. It's part of the city's summerlong celebration of its 150th anniversary.

"Its just a special building, and one of the crown jewels of historic Bismarck," Sakariassen said. “It’s a positive thing for the community to see.”