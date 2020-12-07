Organizers push virtual Santa Run amid pandemic

The seventh annual Santa Run is both growing and shrinking amid the COVID-19 pandemic as organizers promoted virtual participation aimed at keeping numbers smaller at the physical run on Dec. 12.

The event is a fundraiser for Runners Against Destructive Decisions, an organization formed by South Central District Judge David Reich as a way to support people recovering from substance abuse. The group gathers three times a week to provide those in recovery a healthy activity and that mixes exercise with socialization.

Santa Run is a nonprofit organization and its annual race draws hundreds of St. Nick-costumed participants. Organizers partnered with the Bismarck Larks to promote the virtual event, through which runners can participate until Dec. 22. Runners from as far away as Austria and Micronesia are participating this year, Reich said.

“We want to get as many participants as we can and keep the numbers lower on race day,” the judge said.

Virtual participants can submit a time if they choose. They are also encouraged to submit photos as costumes will be judged in a contest that is part of the event. Registration for the events can be completed at bismarcksantarun.com.