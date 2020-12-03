 Skip to main content
Open Your Heart campaign begins Saturday

The 91st Open Your Heart campaign sponsored by the American Legion Loyd Spetz Post 1 will have a kickoff on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Scheels courtyard in Kirkwood Mall.

Rick Kramlich, campaign chairman, said applications indicate a growing need in Burleigh County.

"We are looking at a 20% increase because of COVID," said Kramlich. The American Legion has applications from 408 families impacting 1,550 people, he said.

Last year the campaign helped 1,100 people.

This year there will be gift cards presented to families. Kramlich said recipients with receive a gift card to Dan's Supermarket for food and a gift card to Target for clothing. "We will be mailing the gift cards and not making any delivery," he said.

Representatives will be in the mall courtyard outside of Scheels where people can donate or drop off a check. Kramlich said there is also an online contribution at openyourheart.us.

The American Legion has sponsored the community supported Open Your Heart campaign to assist people in need at Christmas in Burleigh County and Bismarck since 1930.

