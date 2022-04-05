One person pleads not guilty in 5-year-old's death; 2 other suspects due in court Friday

One person facing charges in the February death of a 5-year-old boy in Bismarck has pleaded not guilty, and two other defendants are scheduled for court appearances later this week.

Serenity Foots, 19, of Bismarck, pleaded not guilty to child abuse and child neglect charges at a Monday hearing. The charges stem from the death of Geremy Doyle, who was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital on Feb. 18.

Foots is scheduled for trial Aug. 2. The most serious charge could send her to prison for 10 years if she's convicted. She is in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Two others charged in the child’s death are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Friday. Rolanda Doyle, 40, faces child neglect and child abuse charges. Russell James, 36, is charged with child neglect. Rolanda Doyle had been the primary caretaker and legal custodian of the boy since November, according to an affidavit. It did not specify why she had assumed that role.

Rolanda Doyle was Geremy Doyle's aunt and is Foots’ mother. Rolanda Doyle and James were in a dating relationship at the time of Geremy Doyle’s death, according to authorities.

Police said the boy had bruises around his eyes and on his abdomen and legs, had a number of open sores, and had blackened or frostbitten toes on both feet. His stomach was distended, and his arms and legs were emaciated, according to the affidavit.

Another child in the home told police that Rolanda Doyle and Foots had struck Geremy Doyle with a belt, at times causing him to fall. James at the time told police the boy should have received medical care after a fall that injured his head three weeks earlier, the affidavit states. Video of the child on Rolanda Doyle’s cellphone allegedly shows the boy “clearly suffering from a concussion or traumatic brain injury,” wobbling, falling and striking his head, police said. The boy's feet became frostbitten when he went outside barefoot in the first big snowfall of the year, one of his siblings told police.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen at the Friday preliminary hearing will decide if there is enough evidence to move the cases of Rolanda Doyle and James toward trial. Rolanda Doyle is in custody pending $100,000 bail. James is held on $50,000 bail.

