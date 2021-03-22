One person injured in Bismarck fire

One person was injured Monday by a fire that caused heavy damage to a Bismarck home and displaced the occupants.
Firefighters responded about 10:30 a.m. to a home on the 400 block of North 25th Street, according to the Bismarck Fire Department. Heavy smoke and fire were showing from the garage when crews arrived. One of the occupants was taken to a hospital for treatment of a burn and was later released, the department said. The occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
There was smoke damage to the entire home and the garage, the department said. Authorities didn't say if the cause of the fire had been determined, but they did say investigators determined it was accidental in nature.