One person displaced by apartment fire

One person was displaced Thursday when a kitchen fire damaged a unit in a three-story apartment building, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

Firefighters responded about 5 a.m. to a call of light smoke inside the building in the 2700 block of East Hawken Street. The fire in a third-floor apartment was quickly extinguished, the department said. No other apartments were damaged.

Eight fire units and 20 firefighters responded to the scene. There were no injuries to firefighters or building occupants. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

