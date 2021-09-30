 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person displaced by apartment fire
0 Comments

One person displaced by apartment fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One person was displaced Thursday when a kitchen fire damaged a unit in a three-story apartment building, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

Firefighters responded about 5 a.m. to a call of light smoke inside the building in the 2700 block of East Hawken Street. The fire in a third-floor apartment was quickly extinguished, the department said. No other apartments were damaged.

Eight fire units and 20 firefighters responded to the scene. There were no injuries to firefighters or building occupants. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilians swim in open water to boost mental health

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News