One death, 37 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One additional death related to COVID-19 and 37 new cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in North Dakota, according to information Sunday from the North Dakota Joint Information Center.

A woman in her 80s and with underlying health conditions died in Cass County, where 15 of the new cases were reported. She is the 79th person to die with the disease in North Dakota.

Burleigh County had seven new cases, Grand Forks County five, Williams three, Stark two, and the counties of Grant, McIntosh, Mountrail, Traill and Walsh each had one new case.

One more person was hospitalized, the center said. Of the 226 people who have been hospitalized, 24 remain so. Twenty more people have recovered, bringing that total to 3,139. Active cases total 277 -- 68 of them in Burleigh-Morton.

State and private labs have performed 177,229 tests on 103,925 people. Negative results stand at 100,430, up by 1,369 from the previous day. Positive results number 3,495. The center reported that 3,227 tests were completed in the last day and that 1,406 of those were people tested for the first time.