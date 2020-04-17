Officials worry about domestic abuse as more people work, stay at home

There hasn’t been a serious uptick in domestic violence in the Bismarck-Mandan area since stay-at-home recommendations were put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but Abused Adult Resource Center Director Michelle Erickson isn’t letting her guard down.
“I feel like we’re going to have an influx at some point,” Erickson said. “I’m just not sure when.”
More people are working from home or are simply staying home under social distancing guidelines. Those are measures North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday called “vital in the fight against the pandemic,” but warned that the isolation also gives abusers an opportunity to control victims by limiting access to basic necessities, keeping them from seeing friends and family, and watching their every move.
“This isolation may have also shattered support networks of friends, making it difficult for victims to either get help or escape,” Burgum said.
It’s a situation Erickson and others knew -- perhaps dreaded -- might be coming. The center provides services and shelter, crisis intervention, resources, counseling and attorney referrals for victims of domestic violence. She knows her shelter capacity is limited, and that has slimmed now as they work to keep more distance between clients. The deeper worry for Erickson is that “people are trapped with abusers and can’t get out.”
“If people know someone in a situation like that they should give them the number for our crisis line, or just support them so if they do have a chance to call they can,” Erickson said.
Erickson said she and the center’s staff are brainstorming ideas to make it easier for an abused person to reach out. Keeping the center’s name in front of people -- discreetly, so an abuser won’t know action is being taken -- hasn’t been easy. Among other efforts, they’ve put contact information on tear-off posters and posted them at places they know are staying open, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
Andrea Martin, a professional clinical counselor at Soul Survivor Counseling Services in Bismarck, said one of the characteristics of domestic violence offenders is to isolate their victim from family and friends.
“They don’t want their partner to reach out so they don’t reveal what’s going on,” Martin said. A situation such as the nation is in now -- where people are staying home more and not socializing -- makes it easier for a batterer.
“They don’t have to work quite as hard,” Martin said.
Abusers bring character defects into all their relationships, Martin said. The stress of isolation won’t cause a person to become an abuser but it can lead to an escalation of incidents by someone who is already an abuser. If that occurs, Martin said, it’s likely there is a history.
“It would be a very new relationship where it seemed like it came out of nowhere,” she said.
Domestic calls by Bismarck and Mandan police haven’t skyrocketed, but officials are watching. The Bismarck department since March 1 has seen overall calls for service drop more than 21% from that same time period last year. Domestic calls are up about 1.5% -- 217 this year compared to 214 last year. In Mandan, police have made six arrests since April 9 and responded to 17 domestic calls since April 5. It’s only a slightly higher rate than the department usually sees, Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten said.
“We’d expect, with people staying home and not going to work, that’s what’s going to happen,” Flaten said. It’s a scenario that presents several times in the course of a year, especially during the holidays when people gather. Most of the domestic calls to Mandan police lately have been for arguments that went too far, not physical altercations, Flaten said.
Martin said she works with AARC to provide a number of services to victims. Most important, she said, is keeping them safe through all phases of the process. Bills won’t be sent to the victim’s home, for example, and her office won’t call a victim but will have them call her instead.
“We keep our services under wraps so the partner doesn’t know,” she said. “We never want to do something that might put somebody at risk.”
Most victims know something is wrong and that abuse is not OK, Martin said, but they don’t like to call it that or be referred to as a victim.
“If the arguments are escalating, it’s still worthwhile to reach out and get help,” she said.
The Abused Adult Resource Center has solid working relationships with area law enforcement departments, Erickson said. If police respond to a situation where they believe AARC can help, “they’ll call us to get an advocate there,” she said.
