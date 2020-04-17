Officials worry about domestic abuse as more people work, stay at home

“It would be a very new relationship where it seemed like it came out of nowhere,” she said.

Domestic calls by Bismarck and Mandan police haven’t skyrocketed, but officials are watching. The Bismarck department since March 1 has seen overall calls for service drop more than 21% from that same time period last year. Domestic calls are up about 1.5% -- 217 this year compared to 214 last year. In Mandan, police have made six arrests since April 9 and responded to 17 domestic calls since April 5. It’s only a slightly higher rate than the department usually sees, Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten said.

“We’d expect, with people staying home and not going to work, that’s what’s going to happen,” Flaten said. It’s a scenario that presents several times in the course of a year, especially during the holidays when people gather. Most of the domestic calls to Mandan police lately have been for arguments that went too far, not physical altercations, Flaten said.

Martin said she works with AARC to provide a number of services to victims. Most important, she said, is keeping them safe through all phases of the process. Bills won’t be sent to the victim’s home, for example, and her office won’t call a victim but will have them call her instead.