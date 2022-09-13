Officials opt for virtual judging of Duck Stamp contest

Organizers of a national wildlife art contest to be held in Bismarck have altered plans for in-person judging after considering COVID-19 trends in the area.

Judging in the 2022 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest will be judged virtually, but the public can still watch the contest online and see copies of the entries during the Sept. 23-24 contest at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said COVID-19 levels as reported by the Center for Disease Control remain high, and hosting an in-person event would require implementation of COVID-19 mitigation measures, according to Allison Stewart, spokeswoman for the Service.

“To protect the health and safety of the contest judges and our employees, as well as the artists and other participants, the Service decided to stream the event virtually, as the agency has done the previous two years,” Stewart said.

The contest will be livestreamed at https://www.fws.gov/event/federal-duck-stamp-contest.

The contest is an annual effort by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which partners with a sponsoring organization to coordinate the contest and a number of associated events. The federal agency this year chose Prairie Pothole Joint Venture, a conservation organization that covers parts of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. Duck Stamp sales receipts go to the Migratory Bird Conservation Fund. Some 70% of those funds are forwarded to the Prairie Pothole Region for land purchases and conservation efforts, said Sean Fields, coordinator for the Prairie Pothole Joint Venture.

Other events associated with the contest will go on as planned. They include a Working Lands Tour of Black Leg Ranch, led by Audubon Dakota and North Dakota Game and Fish on Sept. 21; “Duck Stamp Day at the Zoo” at all four North Dakota zoos on Sept. 24; youth and hunting education events; and public and media field events. A complete listing can be found at https://ppjv.org/news-events/2022-duck-stamp-contest/.