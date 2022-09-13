 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Officials opt for virtual judging of Duck Stamp contest

  • 0

Organizers of a national wildlife art contest to be held in Bismarck have altered plans for in-person judging after considering COVID-19 trends in the area.

Judging in the 2022 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest will be judged virtually, but the public can still watch the contest online and see copies of the entries during the Sept. 23-24 contest at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said COVID-19 levels as reported by the Center for Disease Control remain high, and hosting an in-person event would require implementation of COVID-19 mitigation measures, according to Allison Stewart, spokeswoman for the Service.

“To protect the health and safety of the contest judges and our employees, as well as the artists and other participants, the Service decided to stream the event virtually, as the agency has done the previous two years,” Stewart said.

People are also reading…

The contest will be livestreamed at https://www.fws.gov/event/federal-duck-stamp-contest.

The contest is an annual effort by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which partners with a sponsoring organization to coordinate the contest and a number of associated events. The federal agency this year chose Prairie Pothole Joint Venture, a conservation organization that covers parts of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. Duck Stamp sales receipts go to the Migratory Bird Conservation Fund. Some 70% of those funds are forwarded to the Prairie Pothole Region for land purchases and conservation efforts, said Sean Fields, coordinator for the Prairie Pothole Joint Venture.

Other events associated with the contest will go on as planned. They include a Working Lands Tour of Black Leg Ranch, led by Audubon Dakota and North Dakota Game and Fish on Sept. 21; “Duck Stamp Day at the Zoo” at all four North Dakota zoos on Sept. 24; youth and hunting education events; and public and media field events. A complete listing can be found at https://ppjv.org/news-events/2022-duck-stamp-contest/.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Violent crime numbers up in 2021 in North Dakota

Violent crime numbers up in 2021 in North Dakota

North Dakota’s top law enforcement officer offered a glimpse of his plan to curtail a continuing increase in the number of violent crimes in the state, pointing at more law enforcement staffing and sentencing legislation that more closely follows federal guidelines.

Yard waste drop site closed

Yard waste drop site closed

Bismarck's yard waste drop site No. 2 at Onyx Drive and East LaSalle Drive is temporarily closed due to construction.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine has seized back dozens of towns in rapid advance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News