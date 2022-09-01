Officers issue 2,464 citations during Click It or Ticket

North Dakota law enforcement agencies issued 2,464 citations during the statewide Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from July 1 to Aug. 18.

Law enforcement during the overtime patrols issued 870 citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 45 citations for child restraint violations. They also wrote 961 speeding tickets and 215 miscellaneous traffic citations, served 27 warrants and made 19 drug arrests.

Officers ticketed 83 motorists for driving without insurance, 99 for driving under suspended or revoked licenses, 15 for distracted driving and four for DUI.

The effort is part of the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

In 2021, 46% of motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota were not buckled where seat belts were present in the vehicle, according to the state Department of Transportation.