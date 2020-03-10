1 of 3 suspects in January oxycodone bust sentenced

One of three people arrested in a January oxycodone bust in Bismarck pleaded guilty to a drug felony and had another dismissed on Tuesday.

Micah Sullivan, 21, of Inkster, Mich., was arrested for drug possession and conspiracy to deliver after police said they found 118 oxycodone pills worth $8,000 while executing a search warrant at a Bismarck apartment. Sullivan under the terms of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute oxycodone. A drug conspiracy charge was dismissed.

Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Dennis Ingold asked that Sullivan be given a deferred imposition of sentence and be placed on unsupervised probation for 18 months, or essentially a year and a half. Sullivan took responsibility for her actions and has no criminal history, Ingold said in making the recommendation. A deferred imposition of sentence means the offense won’t go on her record if she stays out of trouble during probation.

Sullivan’s attorney, Alex Kelsch, agreed with the recommendation, saying it gave Sullivan an opportunity to keep her record clear but also holds her accountable “if she has any missteps.”

South Central District Judge David Reich accepted the guilty plea and sentencing recommendation. He also ordered Sullivan to pay $810 in fines and fees.

Two others arrested in the case are scheduled for trial in the coming months, court documents show. Skye Davis, 21, of Bismarck, will go to trial on June 16. An April 14 trial is scheduled for Robert Rutland, 21, of Detroit.

