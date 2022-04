A second trial is set for two men charged with murder in the 2021 shooting of a Bismarck man.

Jurors in March could not reach a unanimous decision in the trial of Devante Evans, 27, of Detroit, and Kevin Hartson, 30, of Bismarck. The two men are accused of killing Reonardo Alexis, 26, on March 28, 2021, at a Mapleton Avenue apartment. Police at the time said the incident was tied to a drug transaction.