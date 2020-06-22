Nurses to picket CHI St. Alexius hospital on Thursday

Contract negotiations between a nurses union and CHI St. Alexius hospital in Bismarck have stalled over staffing issues, and nurses plan an informational picket outside the hospital this week.
They say the hospital isn’t competitive enough with wages and benefits to retain experienced nurses, and also hires less-experienced nurses and short-term traveling nurses to fill the gap. Those nurses tend to come and go quickly, leaving a chronic nursing shortage at the facility which directly affects the quality of patient care, union nurses say.
CHI St. Alexius officials in a statement said they are aware of the picket and apologized in advance to anyone inconvenienced by it.
“We believe the best place to resolve differences and achieve an agreement is at the bargaining table. We continue to negotiate in good faith in the hopes of reaching a fair and equitable agreement with our union,” the statement read.
The picket is 3-9 p.m. Thursday at public areas around the hospital. Organizers emphasize that the picket is not a strike or work stoppage, and all participating nurses will be on their off hours.
“This is how important this is to us,” intensive care unit nurse Molly Artz said. “We mean business. We want our voice to be heard.”
The organizers are part of the Minnesota Nurses Association, a regional union with more than 22,000 members across four Upper Midwest states. A total of 333 union members work in North Dakota, though it’s unclear how many work at CHI St. Alexius.
More than 20 bargaining sessions have been held between the union and hospital management since negotiations began last fall. Nurses say that while management has met some of the group’s conditions, the issue of staffing “just wasn’t being taken seriously.”
“We have been begging and pleading with our hospital to rectify the situation that we saw as directly affecting patient care and the quality of care,” said Rachel Heintz, an emergency room nurse at CHI St. Alexius who is directly involved with negotiations.
Heintz said nurses gave the hospital a 10-day notice about the informational picket and let hospital officials know that staffing was the top priority for nurses.
“They came back to us ... and basically were not even willing to have a conversation about staffing. They in fact asked us to withdraw our proposal on staffing, and were just not willing to even recognize (staffing) as a topic that should be discussed at the negotiating table,” Heintz said.
More than 50% of the nurses at CHI St. Alexius have been employed for less than two years, Artz said. She’s worked there for six years and has seen “many faces come and go.”
“It’s really sad when you’re losing really good nurses to different facilities, and those aren’t even usually the ones who are going back to school. That’s something you can’t control,” Artz said.
She said wages and benefits don’t match up to other hospitals in the state that offer the same level of care as CHI St. Alexius, and the facility tends to lose staff to other hospitals such as those in Grand Forks or Jamestown.
CHI St. Alexius is considered a Level II trauma Center, meaning it is able to initiate care for all injured patients. It’s a step below a Level I trauma Center, which is capable of providing total care for every aspect of injury, from prevention through rehabilitation.
Heintz said the state has laws dictating how many adult providers must be at a child care facility depending on the number of kids there. No such laws exist for staffing nurses at health care facilities, and hospitals use “set grids” that are based on the expected number of patients to set daily staffing levels.
“At least in my department, our staffing is set solely on the number of people who come in the door, and not how sick they are,” Heintz said. “A nosebleed patient would require a lot less care from a nurse than, say, a cardiac arrest, which would need almost every person in the department to try and keep alive."
The problem occurs when multiple patients need immediate care.
As an example, Heintz said that if a nurse is tasked with monitoring six patients, each patient gets 10 minutes of care per hour at most. If one patient starts to get sicker and needs more attention, the other five can get neglected.
When a situation like that occurs, understaffed nurses aren't able to provide a high level of care to all patients and things can get missed, leading to errors, Heintz said.
"It's a terrible position to be in," she said.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
