Nurses to picket CHI St. Alexius hospital on Thursday

She said wages and benefits don’t match up to other hospitals in the state that offer the same level of care as CHI St. Alexius, and the facility tends to lose staff to other hospitals such as those in Grand Forks or Jamestown.

CHI St. Alexius is considered a Level II trauma Center, meaning it is able to initiate care for all injured patients. It’s a step below a Level I trauma Center, which is capable of providing total care for every aspect of injury, from prevention through rehabilitation.

Heintz said the state has laws dictating how many adult providers must be at a child care facility depending on the number of kids there. No such laws exist for staffing nurses at health care facilities, and hospitals use “set grids” that are based on the expected number of patients to set daily staffing levels.

“At least in my department, our staffing is set solely on the number of people who come in the door, and not how sick they are,” Heintz said. “A nosebleed patient would require a lot less care from a nurse than, say, a cardiac arrest, which would need almost every person in the department to try and keep alive."

The problem occurs when multiple patients need immediate care.