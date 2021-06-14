 Skip to main content
Northwest Bismarck development to include pool for residents
Northwest Bismarck development to include pool for residents

A northwest Bismarck neighborhood will include a private pool for its residents.

The Meadows at Hawktree, a neighborhood adjacent to the Hawktree Golf Course, will have a 24-by-48-foot in-ground pool and clubhouse available to residents.

Other amenities include an outdoor cooking station, a preparation area, dining tables and poolside seating. The project is expected to be completed by the fall.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

