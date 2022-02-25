 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Parkview Drive home damaged by fire

022622-nws-fire.jpg

A portable heating unit sits outside a house on Parkview Drive in north Bismarck that was damaged by fire Thursday night.

 Tom Stromme

The occupants of a Bismarck home were displaced by a fire that started in the basement, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the 1000 block of North Parkview Drive about 7 p.m. Thursday. Smoke was showing through the eaves of the home when firefighters arrived. Crews fought the fire through the basement windows and by entering the house. There was extensive fire damage to the basement, and smoke and heat damage throughout, the department said.

Seven fire units and 21 firefighters responded to the scene. There were no injuries to emergency responders or the occupants of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

