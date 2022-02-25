North Parkview Drive home damaged by fire

The occupants of a Bismarck home were displaced by a fire that started in the basement, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the 1000 block of North Parkview Drive about 7 p.m. Thursday. Smoke was showing through the eaves of the home when firefighters arrived. Crews fought the fire through the basement windows and by entering the house. There was extensive fire damage to the basement, and smoke and heat damage throughout, the department said.

Seven fire units and 21 firefighters responded to the scene. There were no injuries to emergency responders or the occupants of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

